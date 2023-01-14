Screen grant review leaves NZ film industry in ‘limbo’

Avatar: The Way of Water was the highest-profile beneficiary of the government’s NZ Screen Production Grant. (Image: Supplied)

The Hollywood blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water has been a resounding box office success, raking in more than US$1 billion (NZ$1.57b) from moviegoers in its first few weeks in cinemas.The sci-fi epic, filmed in New Zealand, was the highest-profile beneficiary of the government’s NZ Screen Production Grant (NZSPG), a scheme designed to attract the biggest and best productions to the country with generous rebates.As James Cameron’s movie put NZ firmly back on the map as a major filming location, a government review could reshape th...