Screen production grant tweaks confirmed

Under the tweaks, the Lord of the Rings series would have earned points for repeat activity. (Image: LOTR)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
The government has finalised changes to the New Zealand Screen Production Grant, widening access to local and international film and television shoots.The screen production incentive system has been reworked following a review launched in late 2021, with a series of tweaks to extend and simplify the programme.Under the scheme, international productions can access a 20% rebate on money spent in NZ, while domestic productions can claim 40%. A further 5% uplift is available to large international movies or TV shows that can argue they will have a...
