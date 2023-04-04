Simon Power resigns from TVNZ

Simon Power says leaving the role was a tough decision. (Image: TNVZ)

Simon Power has resigned as chief executive of TVNZ after a tumultuous year for the state broadcaster.Power joined TVNZ in March last year and oversaw the rise and fall of its potential merger with Radio NZ.He will depart on June 30 and said that leaving the role was a tough decision.“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at TVNZ. It’s been exciting, it’s been challenging, and it’s been incredibly rewarding,” he said.“Most of all, I’ve loved getting to know and working alongside the talented and enthusiasti...