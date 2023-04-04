Menu
Simon Power resigns from TVNZ

Simon Power says leaving the role was a tough decision. (Image: TNVZ)
Staff reporters
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
Simon Power has resigned as chief executive of TVNZ after a tumultuous year for the state broadcaster.Power joined TVNZ in March last year and oversaw the rise and fall of its potential merger with Radio NZ.He will depart on June 30 and said that leaving the role was a tough decision.“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at TVNZ. It’s been exciting, it’s been challenging, and it’s been incredibly rewarding,” he said.“Most of all, I’ve loved getting to know and working alongside the talented and enthusiasti...
Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go
Economy

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 1:59pm
Energy

Amazon and Mercury make power deal

The 15-year deal is the latest in a series of power purchase agreements.

Ian Llewellyn 1:17pm
Immigration

Government boosts number of working holiday places

The immigration minister has extended the time those now in the country can stay.

Staff reporters 1:15pm
Sky CFO Tom Gordon to depart in May
Markets

Gordon was with Sky for almost two years. 

Staff reporters 9:45am
Trust in NZ news media continues to decline: AUT
Media

The report revealed that only 42% of New Zealanders had a general trust in the media in the year to April, compared to 45% in 2022 and 53% in 2020.

Daniel Dunkley 8:00am
Sky TV's Lauren Quaintance joins Turners' board
News in Brief

The news executive was appointed as chief media and data officer at Sky TV earlier this month.

Staff reporters 31 Mar 2023
What went wrong at Today FM
Media

A real-time meltdown marked an abrupt and very public end to the talkback station.

Daniel Dunkley and Pattrick Smellie 31 Mar 2023