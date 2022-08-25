See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Media
Sponsored by
JCDecaux

Sky TV’s tightened purse delivers for investors

Ben Moore
Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Sky TV’s tightened purse delivers for investors
CEO Sophie Moloney, left, and chair Philip Bowman are confident in the future of Sky as streaming gains momentum. (Image: Sky TV)
Ben Moore
Thu, 25 Aug 2022
RELATED
Sky Network Television's shares have jumped 6.18% as it's joined the ranks of companies set to pay back shareholders, with the board approving both a dividend and a share buyback amid strong results in the June 2022 financial year.Sky TV (SKT) shares are currently sitting at $2.75, up 16c since the market opened.After a rocky few years, a focus on streaming has seen the company grow its overall customer base to 991,000, up 4% over the previous period, entirely driven by Neon and Sky Sport Now.A refocused strategy of reducing costs, alon...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Air NZ's results doesn't surprise the market
Staff reporters | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

All the companies with 'sky' in their names reported their earnings today.

Retail FREE
Woolworths NZ's earnings shrink
Ella Somers | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Covid-19 was a double-edged sword for Woolworths New Zealand earnings for the 2022 financial year.

Listed Companies
Channel predicts return of aviation fuel demand – and dividends
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Channel's first opportunity for a dividend will be in March 2023 and if conditions are met it could be about 6 cents per share.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.