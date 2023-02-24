Special Group named top ad agency in NZ

Special Group's rebranding for Kiwibank was called This is Kiwi. (Image: Special)

Independent agency Special Group has beaten larger rivals to become Campaign Brief’s New Zealand agency of the year.Special Group has been named the best creative advertising firm in NZ by the advertising industry magazine. Colenso BBDO came in second and FCB came in third.In a statement, Campaign Brief said Special had created “a body of work that lives up to its name”, and had gone “further than any other Kiwi-founded agency has gone before” by opening new offices in London and New York. The win is another c...