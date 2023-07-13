Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Startups publication Caffeine set for launch

Startups publication Caffeine set for launch
James Hurman is the founder of Previously Unavailable. (Image: Previously Unavailable)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
A digital publication for New Zealand’s startup sector is gearing up for launch in September after hiring a senior journalist from the National Business Review.James Hurman, founder of product and brand design studio Previously Unavailable, has teamed up with former NZTech chief strategy officer and Fairfax Media executive Julie Gill to launch Caffeine, a news and content site for the startup industry.The duo has hired the experienced former NBR and BusinessDesk journalist Fiona Rotherham to edit the new site.Caffeine director Hurman...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 13, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Home listings down by a fifth, sales up 14.6%

Real estate market staggers back to life as interest rates hit ceiling.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Home listings down by a fifth, sales up 14.6%
Technology Free

The Business of Tech: Nigel Latta on the psychology of scammers

"They're just criminals, they're stealing people's stuff."

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
The Business of Tech: Nigel Latta on the psychology of scammers

More Media

Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022
News in Brief

Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022

Its latest accounts reveal the extent of the financial strain facing the TV business.

Daniel Dunkley 11 Jul 2023
Sky extends Warner Bros Discovery deal
Media

Sky extends Warner Bros Discovery deal

The new agreement comes as Warner plans the global launch of Max.

Daniel Dunkley 07 Jul 2023
TVNZ chair appointment causes conflict of interest concerns
Editor's Picks

TVNZ chair appointment causes conflict of interest concerns

The TVNZ chair appointment has divided opinion in the industry.

Daniel Dunkley 07 Jul 2023
Instagram unveils Threads app, a threat to Musk’s Twitter
Technology

Instagram unveils Threads app, a threat to Musk’s Twitter

Threads is also launching without ads – for now.

Bloomberg 07 Jul 2023