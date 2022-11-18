Stop the bus: Jean-François Decaux has Auckland in his sights

Jean-François Decaux is the co-chief executive of JCDecaux and son of its founder. (Image: JCD)

Daniel Dunkley

Jean-François Decaux has Auckland in his sights.The past couple of years haven’t been easy for out-of-home advertisers. The pandemic was a disaster; lockdowns forced people across the world to stay at home for months, leading to a huge downturn in pedestrians and road traffic in major cities, a trend towards working from home, a supply-chain crunch, runaway inflation, falling consumer spending, and soon, a global recession. Considering those factors, it’s little wonder that companies like JCDecaux, specialising in billbo...