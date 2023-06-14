Menu
Stuff and others agree content deal with Google

NPA-led media group signs up to content deal with Google (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
News outlets led by the News Publishers’ Association have agreed on a long-awaited money-for-content deal with internet giant Google. Stuff, Allied Press, The Spinoff, Ashburton Guardian, Mahurangi Matters and Hibiscus Matters, The Gisborne Herald, The Wairarapa Times-Age and Wanaka App have all signed up to Google’s news platform, Google News Showcase. The deal comes nearly two years after Google began striking deals with local newsgroups — with BusinessDesk one of the first New Zealand outlets to sign up to Showcas...
