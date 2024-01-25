Menu
Stuff blocks TikTok owner from 'scraping' stories

Stuff and other publishers are moving to stop AI developers from exploiting their news to train chatbots. (Image: Depositphotos)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
Stuff has moved to prevent the Chinese owner of TikTok from scraping its content to train its artificial intelligence chatbot. It comes after a host of overseas news groups accused Beijing-based tech giant ByteDance of using news stories without permission to develop its competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT.The Chinese firm says its bot, Bytespider, has been deployed for routine search engine optimisation purposes, but publishers, including the UK’s Guardian and Daily Mail, have raised the alarm over their stories being used to feed th...
Mercury seeks 100MW of new solar electricity generation
Markets

Mercury seeks 100MW of new solar electricity generation

Company would guarantee to buy power from the new development.

Pattrick Smellie 10:52am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech: So your government killed its IT projects – now what?

Rob O'Neill has spent years reporting on the technical side of the IT industry.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech: So your government killed its IT projects – now what?

