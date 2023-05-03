Menu
TVNZ appoints Brent McAnulty as acting CEO
Broadcasting minister Willie Jackson has hinted the government may reintroduce a charter for TVNZ. (Image: TVNZ)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 03 May 2023
TVNZ has appointed the leader of its legal and corporate affairs team as its acting chief executive following Simon Power’s shock resignation.Brent McAnulty will take the top job on a temporary basis from July, the group confirmed this afternoon.McAnulty’s interim appointment comes weeks after chief executive Simon Power announced his departure from the TV group after just over a year in the top job.Power, a former National MP and cabinet minister, joined TVNZ in March 2022, leading the group through its unsuccessful merger with Rad...
Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%
