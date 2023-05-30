Menu
WOW-buyer adds Metro mag to its stable
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 May 2023
Metro Magazine has joined the fold of Japanese-New Zealand businessman Hideaki Fukutake’s Still Group, which wants to buy 100 companies that are fundamentally good for the country. Still has bought Metro Media Group, the entity set up by entrepreneur Simon Chesterman to keep the Auckland magazine alive after Germany’s Bauer quit the country in 2020 as the covid-19 pandemic took hold.“Metro has made a significant cultural offering to Auckland and New Zealand since 1981, which makes it special and enduring,” Fukutake...
