Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

A job or your money back for tech grads

Staff reporters
Tue, 17 Jan 2023
Some tech graduates could get a full refund on their course fees if they do not land work in the industry within 12 months of graduating.The refunds, worth $7,000, were being offered by short course tech training provider, Mission Ready. The organisation offered courses of between nine and 19 weeks as an alternative to a three-year tertiary degree.Co-founder Diana Sharma said the organisation already boasted an 83% success rate in placing graduates in jobs in the tech industry.Mission Ready will also assist candidates having difficulty fin...
World

Ditching ESG improves Vanguard's returns

Widely used by NZ fund managers for passive global equities exposure, Vanguard reported better returns after dropping out of an ESG initiative.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Economy

NZIER data: business confidence falls off a cliff

Business confidence hit its lowest level in more than 50 years, with NZIER saying the data points to risks to economic growth. 

Rebecca Howard 11:03am
Listed Companies

Trade Window seeks $20m in new capital

TradeWindow needs $10 million a year to meet its cash burn.

Pattrick Smellie 9:45am