News in Brief

Ackama buys Aussie counterpart Common Code for $2.7m
Ackama co-founder and CEO Breccan McLeod-Lundy says the acquisition means the company can offer its clients more. (Image: Ackama)
Ben Moore
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
Wellington-based software product development company Ackama has bought Australian counterpart Common Code for $2.7 million.The price, which is made up of cash and shares, will increase Ackama’s headcount by 90% and its revenue to $12 million.The company said 75% of this revenue will come from services exports.Ackama chief executive and co-founder Breccan McLeod-Lundy said the merger was a step up in the company's capability across product management, UX and development practices. "We can offer our clients more at the top en...
