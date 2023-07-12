Menu
Another NZ tech company sells for big bucks
Serato’s products have a strong international following. (Image: Serato)
Wed, 12 Jul 2023
New Zealand DJ software company Serato Audio Research is to be acquired by Japanese company AlphaTheta.While the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the NZ Herald reported it involves an initial payment of US$70 million (NZ$113m), plus target-based earnouts.The need for Overseas Investment Office clearance puts the deal at a minimum of $100m.Serato was founded in Auckland in 1998 by AJ Wilderland (formerly AJ Bertenshaw) and Steve West and sells a range of software products for DJs worldwide.Serato chief executive Young Ly...
Xero survey reveals more stress for small business owners
Xero survey reveals more stress for small business owners

Nearly half of SMEs aren’t paying their owners, the survey showed.

Staff reporters 9:22am
Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Global power will trump rules and efficiency – MFAT

Comparative advantage is out, global power politics are in.

Dileepa Fonseka 9:00am
