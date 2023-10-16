Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

BMW NZ numbers ramped up by battery-powered sales

BMW NZ numbers ramped up by battery-powered sales
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
BMW Group says its New Zealand business grew 7% for the first nine months of the calendar year, growth driven by sales of electric vehicles.That, it said, is against a total market decline of 6% and a drop in the premium end of the market of closer to 13%. Total new vehicle registrations across its BMW range grew to 1,368, up from 1,275 last September.Its Mini brand sales climbed 9% over the same period, with 705 registrations compared with 646 in September 2022.BMW's total sales for the month of August, at 152, put it in 12th place overall...
Fletcher Building pulls NZ market lower
Markets Market close

Fletcher Building pulls NZ market lower

New Zealand's market fell on its first day of trading post-election.

Ella Somers 6:10pm
Markets

Analysts appear unperturbed about Fletcher's pipe problems

Forsyth Barr says Fletcher Building has provided a 'strong counter-argument'.

Ella Somers 4:50pm
Analysts appear unperturbed about Fletcher's pipe problems
Infrastructure

Auckland Light Rail faces chopping block

The crown company is looking forward to getting direction from the new government. 

Oliver Lewis 3:40pm
Auckland Light Rail faces chopping block