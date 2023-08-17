Menu
Business of Tech podcast: Startup sparks fusion frenzy, and inside Electrify 2023
Could a Kiwi be the one to break the back of one of the most promising technologies of all time? (Image: Supplied)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
Ben Moore
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
This week, our main feature comes from Peter's experience at the site of OpenStar, a local startup with big plans for creating a viable nuclear fusion reactor. He speaks to founder Ratu Mataira, investor Robbie Paul, and fusion expert Dennis Whyte to get their takes on what OpenStar is doing differently.Plus, Ben reports on one of the startup events of the year: Ministry of Awesome's Electrify Aotearoa conference for 2023. If you missed out, it's your chance to get a taste of what was on offer.Subscribe on iHeart Radio or&...
Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted

The government is proposing taking over projects on the state highway network.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials

A one-off increase of 30c a litre would have been needed to fund the essentials.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Govt unveils transport spending priorities and fuel tax hikes

A mix of grants, loans and fuel take hikes are needed to fund a $20.8b spend-up.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
