BusinessNZ members re-engage on fair pay agreements

Staff reporters

The BusinessNZ network will help its members negotiate fair pay agreements (FPA) despite having rejected an offer to be the default bargaining party for employers.BusinessNZ chief executive, Kirk Hope pulled out of the government’s group working to create the fair pay agreements in December last year.He said then it would be wrong to be part of “a scheme that will do more harm than good to businesses and employees”.Despite this, members who make up the BusinessNZ network have said they will engage with the legislation in order...