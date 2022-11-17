Menu
News in Brief

BusinessNZ members re-engage on fair pay agreements

Staff reporters
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
The BusinessNZ network will help its members negotiate fair pay agreements (FPA) despite having rejected an offer to be the default bargaining party for employers.BusinessNZ chief executive, Kirk Hope pulled out of the government’s group working to create the fair pay agreements in December last year.He said then it would be wrong to be part of “a scheme that will do more harm than good to businesses and employees”.Despite this, members who make up the BusinessNZ network have said they will engage with the legislation in order...
Property

Investigator appointed to Christchurch council

Phil Twyford has appointed an investigator to Christchurch city council in response to its housing defiance.

Oliver Lewis 12:50pm
Retail

Countdown increases fair pay with ‘unprecedented’ 19%

The supermarket chain has raised the bar for the industry but will others follow?

Jem Traylen 12:50pm
Tourism

It's the Great Lockup, as hotel rooms stay closed

The hotel sector recovery is being stymied by widespread staffing issues.

Brent Melville 12:00pm