News in Brief

Cathay Pacific to resume Christchurch-Hong Kong service

Christchurch is the airline's first foray back into seasonal services. (Image: Cathay Pacific)
Staff reporters
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
A resurgence in Asian travel has prompted Cathay Pacific to resume its Christchurch to Hong Kong route on Dec 16, after a 46-month hiatus.The carrier said it will kick off the three-day-a-week service, departing Christchurch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays with an Airbus A350-900, though may swap to a larger capacity A350-1000 if the demand is there. The seasonal service will run until Feb 29.The airline's acting regional head of southwest Pacific Sandeep Pillay said it was the first seasonal route the airline had reinstated since...
NZ tech stocks miss out on Nasdaq highs
Markets Market close

NZ tech stocks miss out on Nasdaq highs

Tech stocks in New Zealand’s market didn't get to enjoy the Nasdaq’s good fortune.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Infrastructure

CTV building complaint hearing delayed again

A long-delayed disciplinary hearing was meant to take place in August. No more.

Oliver Lewis 4:25pm
Media

RNZ scandal grows as new articles emerge

The Act party has called for an independent inquiry into RNZ.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
