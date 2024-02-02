Menu
News in Brief

Chlöe Swarbrick to run for Green party co-leadership

Chlöe Swarbrick has been an MP since 2017. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
The Green party's Auckland Central MP, Chlöe Swarbrick, has confirmed she will run for the co-leadership of the Green Party after this week's announcement that co-leader of the past eight years, James Shaw, is to quit politics."I am here to serve my communities," she said. "Over the past three days, they have asked me to stand up and put myself forward for this role."“Conventional, incremental politics has failed to rise to the challenges we face – those intertwined climate, inequality, biodiversity...
A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk
Opinion Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk

A meeting in Melbourne shows a huge shift in NZ's defence posture. 

Pattrick Smellie 3:10pm
Markets

UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio

Bank of Queensland sells NZ assets to UDC Finance at a discount.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Infrastructure

Auckland light rail had positive benefit-cost ratio, investor interest

Auckland Light Rail says its project would have returned $2.40 for every $1 invested.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
