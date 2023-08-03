Menu
Contact allocates $114m for new geothermal station development

Expansion of Contact's geothermal assets is planned. (Image: Contact)
Staff reporters
Thu, 03 Aug 2023
Contact Energy is progressing with plans to renew its geothermal infrastructure in Taupō.Up to $114 million of development costs has been approved to advance a project to replace the 1950s-built Wairākei A and B geothermal power stations with a new station of up to 180 megawatts at Te Mihi, it said.A final investment decision is expected in early 2024.Funding has been allocated for consenting and mitigation costs, front-end engineering design of the geothermal steam field and costs to support the in-progress competitive tender process.It said t...
Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook
Finance

Moody's says effective institutions and governance will mitigate credit risks.

Jem Traylen 1:29pm
Self promotion

Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey

The report revealed 87% of businesses had seen their running costs increase.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
