News in Brief

Destination Marlborough loses board and GM

Destination Marlborough is funded by the local council to promote the region, which is known for its wine. (Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 27 Sep 2023
The board of a regional tourism-promotion agency has resigned en masse following an employment dispute with the general manager, who has also left.In a statement on Wednesday, Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor said she was surprised to learn last Thursday that Destination Marlborough chairman Tim Fulton and the rest of the board had collectively resigned.It follows the departure of general manager, Bruce Moffat, whose appointment was announced in January.BusinessDesk understands Moffat had been on 'gardening leave' before h...
Labour fiscals out, National set for Friday release
Politics

The stage is set for a showdown of fiscal plans by the week's end.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:48pm
Markets

Rocket Lab earnings fall after launch 'anomaly'

Flight "anomaly" knocks Rocket Lab earnings.

Staff reporters 3:10pm
World

FTC sues Amazon, alleging online marketplace monopoly

The lawsuit alleges Amazon used its size to squash any budding rivals. 

Roger Wallis 1:35pm
