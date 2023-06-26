Menu
News in Brief

Expecting 'material loss', Syft targets $5.5m capital raise

Alex Fala said, "there's no sugar coating it, the year was tough". (Image: Syft)
Brent Melville
Mon, 26 Jun 2023
Syft Technologies says it will need to raise $5.5 million after a challenging year that saw it halve revenues. It will announce a "material loss" for the year to March 2023 when it releases its full-year results in early July. The company, which trades on the Unlisted securities exchange (USX) platform, manufactures a mass spectrometer that enables the detection of gaseous chemicals down to parts per trillion in seconds. Its biggest customers include Samsung, computer memory company Micron, Ford and LG. It's highly...
Office rentals hit a high as new buildings come on line
Property

Office rentals hit a high as new buildings come on line

New city developments are driving rentals but making life tough for lower-grade offices.

Brent Melville 2:08pm
Finance

Mark Hotchin's lawsuit over property deal goes to trial

The dispute relates to rental income.

Riley Kennedy 1:11pm
Opinion

Bloomberg: Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor

Public reaction shows Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
