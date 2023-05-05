Menu
News in Brief

Further job cuts planned at Stuff

(Image: Stuff)
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 05 May 2023
News publisher Stuff has proposed cutting up to 16 jobs in its sub-editing team as it looks to slash costs.The newspaper group, which introduced a paywall for its three biggest regional titles last week, is set to take the axe to print producer roles, according to the New Zealand Herald.The job cuts would impact roughly half of the news group’s production journalists, the Herald reported.Stuff’s decision comes after the business introduced a new IT system, Naviga, to automate production tasks.A Stuff spokeswoman said: “Over th...
