Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Government books $600m better than pre-election forecast

Government books $600m better than pre-election forecast
Grant Robertson said the result was due to the government’s responsible and balanced financial management. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 05 Oct 2023
The government’s final audited accounts are healthier than was expected in the pre-election economic and fiscal update (Prefu) – to the tune of just under $600m.The accounts for the year to the end of June 2023 released on Thursday showed a deficit of $9.4 billion, below the Prefu estimate of $10b and also below last year’s $9.7b deficit.Finance minister Grant Robertson said the result was due to the government’s responsible and balanced financial management and said it showed the economy had turned a corner.However, Tre...
NZ sharemarket rises US Treasury yields drop
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket rises US Treasury yields drop

The S&P/NZX50 index gained 74.05 points or 0.66% to 11,309.10.

Staff reporters 6:18pm
Politics charts

Election 2023: NZ First in poll position

Labour continues to lag in the polls. 

Andy Fyers 5:45pm
Election 2023: NZ First in poll position
World

Bond selloff threatens hopes for economy’s soft landing

Growth prospects and concern over govt debt are driving long-term interest rates higher.

The Wall Street Journal 12:50pm
Bond selloff threatens hopes for economy’s soft landing