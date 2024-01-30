Menu
News in Brief

Green party co-leader James Shaw resigns

James Shaw. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
Green party co-leader James Shaw says he will resign from his role as Green party co-leader next month after nearly nine years in the job, the NZ Herald reported. “It has been the privilege of my lifetime to serve as New Zealand’s climate change minister for the last six years and as Green party co-leader for nearly nine," Shaw said.“It has been an honour to serve alongside my co-leader, Hon Marama Davidson, her predecessor Metiria Turei, and an extraordinary caucus of Green MPs, staff, party officials and volunteers...
PwC appointed administrators of Godfreys Group, restructure and sale under way
Law & Regulation

Five NZ stores could close.

Riley Kennedy 3:08pm
Media

Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director

The group looks to combine consultancy work with creative services.

Daniel Dunkley 11:15am
Finance

Sara Lee sells to Australian family for $20.9m

The failed frozen dessert maker is being sold as a going concern.

Greg Hurrell 11:14am
