News in Brief

'Groundbreaking' fair pay agreement for cleaners on cards
Cleaners are next up for a fair pay agreement. (Image: 123RF)
Staff reporters
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
A union representing cleaners is celebrating news the sector has been approved to start fair pay agreement negotiations.The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has approved the request of cleaning workers for their sector to be covered by a fair pay agreement (FPA), making it the fifth sector that has been given the go-ahead for one.E tū's Mele Peaua, a cleaner and member of the union's cleaners' negotiating team, welcomed the announcement and said normal collective bargaining just wasn't working for cleaners.&...
Politics

Chris Hipkins announced Michael Wood's fate at a hastily arranged press conference.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:42pm
Policy

Wealthy clients will sometimes punish tax advisers who speak against their interests.

Pattrick Smellie 2:00pm
Property

New Zealand isn't alone in seeing post-pandemic rental increases.

Brent Melville 11:15am
