Group Warehouse CFO Jonathan Oram resigns

Jonathan Oram played an integral part in the group’s retail transformation. (Image: The Warehouse)
Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
Group chief financial Jonathan Oram resigned from The Warehouse Group to take up an executive position at a New Zealand retail bank and will leave the business in late October.Oram joined The Warehouse Group in March 2018 as the deputy group chief financial officer and has been Group CFO since October 2018.Chief executive Nick Grayston said Oram “played an integral part in the group’s retail transformation journey and helped the group deliver record financial results in 2021".The Warehouse Group will start looking for...
US contractor upholds Pacific Edge's Medicare ban
Pacific Edge has the right to respond to the new Novitas declaration.

Greg Hurrell 11:20am
US car makers plan thousands of EV chargers in billion-dollar effort

A new charging joint venture is supported by seven major car makers.

Bloomberg 10:35am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 28, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
