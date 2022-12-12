Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Jacinda Ardern approves intelligence law review extension

Jacinda Ardern approves intelligence law review extension
Jacinda Ardern signed off on an extension to a review of the law governing the intelligence agencies. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 12 Dec 2022
Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has pushed back the completion date for a review of the law governing the intelligence and security agencies. Terence Arnold and Matanuku Mahuika are carrying out the review of the Intelligence and Security Act 2017. Its purpose is to consider matters raised by the royal commission of inquiry into the Christchurch terror attacks and to understand what, if any, improvements are needed to make sure the act is fit-for-purpose. The work was meant to be completed by Sept 30. A notice published recently in...
Markets Free Market close

NZ shares fall ahead of big financial news week

Local investors are biding their time ahead of a massive financial news week.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Energy

Onslow pumped hydro decision delayed

The delay is not expected to materially impact the project’s work programme.

Ian Llewellyn 5:17pm
Economy

TWI changes show slow shift in trade patterns

Trade-weighted index change reflects small shifts in NZ trade.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00pm