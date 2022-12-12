Jacinda Ardern approves intelligence law review extension

Jacinda Ardern signed off on an extension to a review of the law governing the intelligence agencies. (Image: Getty)

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has pushed back the completion date for a review of the law governing the intelligence and security agencies. Terence Arnold and Matanuku Mahuika are carrying out the review of the Intelligence and Security Act 2017. Its purpose is to consider matters raised by the royal commission of inquiry into the Christchurch terror attacks and to understand what, if any, improvements are needed to make sure the act is fit-for-purpose. The work was meant to be completed by Sept 30. A notice published recently in...