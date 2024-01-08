Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Kinetic considers strategic review, capital partners

Kinetic considers strategic review, capital partners
Kinetic acquired Go Bus and NZ Bus in New Zealand. (Image: Kinetic)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 08 Jan 2024
The largest bus operator in New Zealand and Australia is expected to hire investment bank advisers this month to conduct a strategic review of its business and seek outside capital partners.As reported by the AFR’s Street Talk on Sunday, Kinetic Group’s owners reportedly ran a selection process for investment advisers in December, intending to mandate a bank to conduct the review in January.Sources told Street Talk the business could be worth more than A$4 billion (NZ$4.3b). If Kinetic proceeded with the search for a capital partner...
NZ shares fall as rate cut question weighs
Markets Market close

NZ shares fall as rate cut question weighs

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 13.06 points, or 0.1%, to 11,735.42.

Paul McBeth 08 Jan 2024
Primary Sector

Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot

The dairy processor has big goals to cut emissions. 

Paul McBeth 08 Jan 2024
Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot
Markets

GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer

The company hopes to be gone from the stock exchange by Feb 12.

Riley Kennedy 08 Jan 2024
GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer