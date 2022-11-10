Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

KMD Brands nabs Adidas executive Zion Armstrong for board seat

KMD Brands nabs Adidas executive Zion Armstrong for board seat
Zion Armstrong has resigned from his role as Adidas’ president of North America after a 24-year career with the company. (Photo: Adidas)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
The New Zealand Adidas executive, Zion Armstrong, has returned to NZ and will join the board of directors at KMD Brands in December. The company, formerly known as Kathmandu Holdings, announced Armstrong's appointment to the NZ stock exchange (NZX) this morning. Chair David Kirk said the company was “thrilled” Armstrong had agreed to join the board. Armstrong has resigned from his role as Adidas’ president of North America after a 24-year career with the German sportswear company.   The businessman...
Finance

Blis reports loss as it aims to return to profit

The probiotics company's revenue grew by 10%.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Economy

RBNZ gives itself two thumbs up

RBNZ signalled nine areas for improvement and said it could have started tightening sooner. 

Rebecca Howard 10:30am
Infrastructure

Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10:25am