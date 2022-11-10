KMD Brands nabs Adidas executive Zion Armstrong for board seat

Zion Armstrong has resigned from his role as Adidas’ president of North America after a 24-year career with the company. (Photo: Adidas)

Dan Brunskill

The New Zealand Adidas executive, Zion Armstrong, has returned to NZ and will join the board of directors at KMD Brands in December. The company, formerly known as Kathmandu Holdings, announced Armstrong's appointment to the NZ stock exchange (NZX) this morning. Chair David Kirk said the company was “thrilled” Armstrong had agreed to join the board. Armstrong has resigned from his role as Adidas’ president of North America after a 24-year career with the German sportswear company. The businessman...