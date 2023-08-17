With the headwinds and pressures of the current economic climate, businesses are aiming to do more with less and are looking to tech to help achieve these goals.

The Infosys and BusinessDesk Leadership Forum sees three tech business leaders come together and share how they see cloud and AI being used to help make companies more efficient.

Moderated by BusinessDesk’s tech editor Ben Moore and tech columnist Peter Griffin, the panel includes Microsoft country lead Vanessa Sorenson, One NZ chief technology officer Tony Baird, and Infosys senior vice president of global markets Raja Shah.

Together, they will unpack the opportunities and challenges of digital tech and discuss how to navigate getting major digital projects off the ground and working for you and your business.

On mobile, you can visit this link to see the video: https://bcove.video/47BF21C