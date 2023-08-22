Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Man accused of being scammers' cash mule appears in court

Man accused of being scammers' cash mule appears in court
(Image: Deposit Photos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 22 Aug 2023
A Whanganui man alleged to have acted as a mule for international scammers has been granted interim name suppression after appearing in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday afternoon.The 52-year-old is facing five charges of engaging in a money laundering transaction.The alleged offences occurred between April 21 and May 19 and took place in Whanganui, Auckland, Rotorua, New Plymouth and Whangārei, court documents reveal.They amount to $900,000.Read the full story at the NZ Herald.
Solid results brought an end to days of decline for NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Solid results brought an end to days of decline for NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,485.26, up 26.56 points or 0.23%.

Graham Skellern 22 Aug 2023
Property

Asset Plus should now be Asset 'One'

A vote will need to be taken on the future direction, once the remaining property is sold.

Brent Melville 22 Aug 2023
Asset Plus should now be Asset 'One'
Politics charts

Election 2023: The right bloc now has a clear lead

National and Act continue to widen the gap in BusinessDesk's Polltracker average.

Andy Fyers 22 Aug 2023
Election 2023: The right bloc now has a clear lead