News in Brief

Manufacturing activity contracts in July

Staff reporters
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
Activity in New Zealand’s manufacturing sector contracted in July to the lowest level in two years.The seasonally adjusted performance of manufacturing index (PMI) for July was 46.3, according to the latest BNZ – BusinessNZ PMI.A reading below 50 indicates manufacturing is declining. This was the lowest activity level since August 2021 and well below the long-term average activity rate of 52.9.“The July result was the fifth consecutive monthly sub-50 reading and, outside of covid lockdown periods, the lowest reading...
Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased
Policy

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 9:25am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023
Markets

Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised

The four large gentailers will soon start their annual earnings reports.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
