News in Brief

Matt Whineray resigns from NZ Super

Matt Whineray. (Image: LinkedIn)
Ella Somers
Wed, 03 May 2023
New Zealand Superannuation Fund chief executive Matt Whineray has announced he’s leaving the $60 billion fund at the end of 2023.Whineray has spent fifteen years with the Guardians of NZ Superannuation, with five of those years spent in the CEO seat. The Guardians of NZ Superannuation is the manager of the NZ Super Fund. NZ Super said Whineray had advised its board that he had decided to resign and was going to leave at the end of the year.Chair of the Guardians of NZ Superannuation, Catherine Drayton, said Whineray’s legacy wa...
Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%
Economy

The unemployment rate is slightly lower than the 3.5% forecast by the RBNZ.

Rebecca Howard and Andy Fyers 11:30am
Property Investigation

The case comes after the SFO announced charges against the former CEO.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
Economy

In the near term, prices may continue to soften given the level of interest rates and several other factors.

Rebecca Howard 9:42am
