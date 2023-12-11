Menu
News in Brief

McClay to India before Christmas
Delhi-bound before Christmas: trade minister Todd McClay. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
Newly appointed trade minister Todd McClay will make forays to Singapore and India before Christmas to establish the groundwork for deeper trade relationships, prime minister Christopher Luxon says.At his post-cabinet press conference, Luxon said India was “a country we chronically under-trade with”.He acknowledged that getting a high-quality trade agreement with the world’s second most populous nation would be difficult because of that country’s traditional antipathy to trade liberalisation and particular fears about co...
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket slips as Rakon shares rocket

Trading was light with $72.49m changing hands.

Graham Skellern 11 Dec 2023
Markets

Rakon was forced to announce the offer after some shareholders learned of it.

Ben Moore 11 Dec 2023
Policy

The holding company says it could give the council nearly $450m more in dividends.

Oliver Lewis 11 Dec 2023
Christchurch City Holdings seeks active investment mandate