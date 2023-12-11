Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Govt reconfirms plans to repeal FPAs, extend 90-day trials

Govt reconfirms plans to repeal FPAs, extend 90-day trials
Christopher Luxon and Brooke van Velden at Monday's announcement. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
The government has confirmed that it will repeal fair pay agreements and extend 90-day trial periods before Christmas.Following cabinet's meeting on Monday, Brooke van Velden said work to repeal fair pay agreements (FPAs) by Christmas.Under the previous government, FPAs were brought in as a way to set minimum pay and standards in traditionally lower-paid jobs.The new government campaigned on repealing them as well as extending the 90-day trial employment to all employers. This would make it easier to fire employees within 90 days if they we...
Christchurch City Holdings seeks active investment mandate
Policy

Christchurch City Holdings seeks active investment mandate

The holding company says it could give the council nearly $450m more in dividends.

Oliver Lewis 4:30pm
Energy

Gas demand could outstrip supply by 2025

It raises the prospect of an energy shortfall across the economy,

Ian Llewellyn 3:23pm
Gas demand could outstrip supply by 2025
Election 2023

'Opt out or be cut out': top public servant on leakers

Leaks are undermining trust between the new government and public servants.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
'Opt out or be cut out': top public servant on leakers