News in Brief

Mercury confirms geothermal expansion, warns of higher power prices

Mercury is increasing its geothermal capacity. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 19 Sep 2023
Mercury has confirmed it will go ahead with a $220 million expansion of its Ngā Tamariki geothermal station and warned that the investment needed for new generation is likely to push up electricity prices in the short to medium term.At the company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, Mercury’s generation general manager, Stewart Hamilton, said work on the geothermal station near Taupō would include the addition of a fifth generating unit at the site, adding 46 megawatts (MW) of base-load generation to the 82MW-ca...
NZ market follows the US as investors wait for Fed’s decision
Markets Market close

The local market headed downward ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week.

Ella Somers 5:52pm
Property

Greg Olliver's Kāpiti properties sold for $15.5m

BNZ comes up well short and is still owed $38.4 million by the disgraced developer.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
Property

Legacy recipients jostle for a piece of $1.25 trillion pie

Community foundations are punted as a vehicle to allocate foreign buyer tax.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
