Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

National to set up a cyclone and flood recovery ombudsman, if elected

National to set up a cyclone and flood recovery ombudsman, if elected
National's Chris Penk says people need homes, businesses and roading infrastructure fixed quickly. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 04 Sep 2023
The National party says it will establish a Cyclone and Flood Recovery Ombudsman to ensure government decisions are “fair and equitable”.The party’s leader, Christopher Luxon, announced the policy on Monday in Hawke’s Bay, which was badly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year.Aside from the ombudsman, it would, if elected, prioritise infrastructure projects connecting communities and regions, expedite the consenting process, remove red tape and unblock the EQC assessment pipeline. National’s cyclone...
SkyCity shares plunge after regulatory threat
Markets

SkyCity shares plunge after regulatory threat

The move relates to complaints made 18 months ago.

Brent Melville 2:00pm
Law & Regulation

Regulator considers making electricity consumer guidelines mandatory

Critics say some retailers have shown contempt for the consumer guidelines.

Ian Llewellyn 1:18pm
Regulator considers making electricity consumer guidelines mandatory
Bloomberg

Australia’s central bank set to stand pat at Lowe’s last meeting

Slowing inflation suggests the Reserve Bank of Australia may have reached terminal rate.

Bloomberg 11:20am
Australia’s central bank set to stand pat at Lowe’s last meeting