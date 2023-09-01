Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Lord of the Bay: Jackson buys out planned Wellington housing development

Lord of the Bay: Jackson buys out planned Wellington housing development
Peter Jackson (centre) has increased his landholdings on the Miramar peninsula. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 01 Sep 2023
A controversial housing development at Wellington’s Shelly Bay will no longer go ahead, and the land there has been sold to filmmaker Peter Jackson and his wife, Fran Walsh.The shock announcement was made in a joint statement from the parties.Shelly Bay Taikuru Limited and The Wellington Company announced Friday that they would not proceed with the planned development, saying the decision was “carefully considered”.The Wellington Company was behind the $500 million development, which was to feature 350 new homes and divided lo...
Auckland airport a bright note in a dull day on the NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Auckland airport a bright note in a dull day on the NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,528.73, down 25.75 points or 0.22%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Policy

James Gardner-Hopkins legal win overturned

A judge was within his rights not to appoint the disgraced lawyer to a consenting panel.

Oliver Lewis 4:05pm
James Gardner-Hopkins legal win overturned
Energy

Govt seeks advice on first offshore wind farm consent application

Wind Quarry Zealandia may have jumped the gun on its offshore wind farm application.

Greg Hurrell 3:00pm
Govt seeks advice on first offshore wind farm consent application