News in Brief

National will work with NZ First and Winston Peters
National party leader Christopher Luxon is expected to make an announcement on coalition arrangements on Monday morning. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 25 Sep 2023
The National party is expected to publish a video on social media confirming the party is open to working with NZ First and Winston Peters. The transcript of the video was released to the media early on Monday morning. National leader Christopher Luxon is expected to say the party’s first preference is to form a coalition with ACT but would “pick up the phone to Mr Peters to keep Labour and the Coalition of Chaos out”.“That’s not my first preference. We all remember 2017. New Zealand First hasn&rsquo...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 25, 2023
QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 25, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Synlait reports net loss in challenging year

The result was in line with guidance.

Rebecca Howard 8:59am
Forsyth Barr keeps 'outperform' rating for KMD Brands

There were a few “bright spots” in KMD Brands’ full-year earnings, Forbarr said.

Ella Somers 5:00am
