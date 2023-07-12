Lorraine Eade (pictured) and Elijah Pue join Mark Solomon, Renata Davis and Jymal Morgan on the board. (Image: Nicola Coburn)

Lorraine Eade and Elijah Pue have been appointed to the Whānau Ora commissioning agency general partnership limited board for Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu.

The board provides operational governance for the South Island agency, with the belief that whānau are at the centre of service design.

Gena Moses-Te Kani, co-chair of Te Taumata, said she was looking forward to the fresh ideas they will bring.

“As the only Whānau Ora commissioning agency in the South Island, it is important to us that those tasked with guiding our vision have proven experience activating Whānau Ora in their daily world.”

She said it was important directors demonstrated a strong affinity with the values of iwi in the South Island and a commitment to the principles of Whānau Ora.

Eade and Pue join existing board directors, chair Mark Solomon, Renata Davis and Jymal Morgan.