KMD Brands feels the chill of consumer sentiment

Cost of living pressures may be reflected more broadly in retail earnings this season. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ben Moore
Wed, 12 Jul 2023
Shares in KMD Brands fell nearly 9% despite news it expects record revenue of $1.1 billion in the year to July 31.Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Grant Davies said investors were expecting a number closer to $1.15b.“The share market is all about expectations versus reality, and expectations were for a little bit higher there,” he said.KMD Brands, which owns the Kathmandu, Rip Curl and Oboz brands, is tipping underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of between $105 million and $110...
