News in Brief

Ngāi Tahu's Arihia Bennett steps down as organisation nears $1b milestone

Ngāi Tahu's Arihia Bennett will step down after 12 years at the helm.
Staff reporters
Wed, 31 Jan 2024
Ngāi Tahu's chief executive of 12 years, Arihia Bennett, will step down as the iwi celebrates a significant milestone: a $1 billion investment in tribal development since settlement. Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu chair Justin Tipa lauded Bennett as "instrumental" in the iwi's growth and development.  "This year, Te Rūnanga will celebrate a milestone investment of $1 billion into tribal development since settlement," Tipa said. "The impact of this funding and programmes will stretch intergenerationally, and I...
Businesses' cost rise expectations fuelling stubborn inflation: ANZ
Economy

Businesses' cost rise expectations fuelling stubborn inflation: ANZ

The NZ economy is at a delicate juncture, the bank says.

Staff reporters 2:45pm
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 31, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Change is afoot for NZ's regulatory financial landscape

The complex regulatory landscape is a cost burden for firms. 

Rebecca Howard 8:30am
