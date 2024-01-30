Menu
Propel Funeral Partners snaps up Otago operator for $A4.6m
Southern Funeral Home has five sites on the South Island.
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
Australian Securities Exchange listed company Propel Funeral Partners is buying Southern Funeral Home for about A$4.6 million.Southern Funeral Home operates from five South Island sites, including a crematorium, in Alexandra, Queenstown, Cromwell and Gore.Around 65% of the purchase price relates to real estate, including an estimated A$4.4m in cash and around A$230,000 from the issue of 44,971 Propel ordinary shares on completion. Another estimated A$500,000 will be payable in cash if certain financial milestones are reached...
