Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

NZ creative agencies win big in Cannes

NZ creative agencies win big in Cannes
Strahan Wallis, chief executive of Clemenger Group NZ. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 27 Jun 2023
New Zealand creative agencies continue to punch above their weight on the global stage, winning a string of awards at the 2023 Cannes Lions Awards.Firms including Special Group and Colenso BBDO have bagged awards at the prestigious event in France, dubbed the Oscars of the advertising industry. The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 was held last week.Independent agency Special Group won a top grand prix award for its work for Partners Life, recognised in the health and wellness category, and took home four other awards...
National vows RMA reforms repeal by Christmas
Law & Regulation

National vows RMA reforms repeal by Christmas

Better to dump five years' work than proceed with flawed reforms, says National.

Pattrick Smellie 4:04pm
Law & Regulation

RMA reform bills reported back trying to reconcile the irreconcilable

RMA reform tries to balance competing tensions.

Ian Llewellyn 3:50pm
RMA reform bills reported back trying to reconcile the irreconcilable

Govt to tip in another $128m to ease uni pains

Tertiary enrolments fell short of expectations. 

Staff reporters 1:34pm
Govt to tip in another $128m to ease uni pains