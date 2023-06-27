Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Government to seek feedback on lab rules for GMOs

Government to seek feedback on lab rules for GMOs
David Parker has a lot on his plate. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 27 Jun 2023
The government wants feedback on potential changes to regulations for genetically modified organisms in the lab but stresses it won’t change rules about the release of GMOs outside those research settings. The consultation led by the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) will open on July 3 and run until Aug 25, with details limited until the formal paper is released. Environment minister David Parker said the use of genetic technologies has advanced rapidly over the past three decades and NZ regulations haven’t kept pace wit...
National vows RMA reforms repeal by Christmas
Law & Regulation

National vows RMA reforms repeal by Christmas

Better to dump five years' work than proceed with flawed reforms, says National.

Pattrick Smellie 4:04pm
Law & Regulation

RMA reform bills reported back trying to reconcile the irreconcilable

RMA reform tries to balance competing tensions.

Ian Llewellyn 3:50pm
RMA reform bills reported back trying to reconcile the irreconcilable

Govt to tip in another $128m to ease uni pains

Tertiary enrolments fell short of expectations. 

Staff reporters 1:34pm
Govt to tip in another $128m to ease uni pains