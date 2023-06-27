Menu
Genesis taps ex-tourism leader for exec team

Stephen England-Hall. (Image: Real NZ)
Staff reporters
Tue, 27 Jun 2023
Genesis Energy has hired former tourism executive Stephen England-Hall to pick up the chief customer officer role. England-Hall starts on July 31, having left South Island tourism heavyweight Real NZ in March where he was chief executive for two years. Before that, he’d been chief of Tourism NZ and Flybuys operator Loyalty NZ. Genesis chief executive Malcolm Johns – also a former tourism chief having run Christchurch International Airport – said England-Hall brings “a challenger mindset” to the role. ...
National vows RMA reforms repeal by Christmas
Law & Regulation

Better to dump five years' work than proceed with flawed reforms, says National.

Pattrick Smellie 4:04pm
Law & Regulation

RMA reform bills reported back trying to reconcile the irreconcilable

RMA reform tries to balance competing tensions.

Ian Llewellyn 3:50pm
Govt to tip in another $128m to ease uni pains

Tertiary enrolments fell short of expectations. 

Staff reporters 1:34pm
