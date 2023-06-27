Menu
Tightening labour market has workers more nervous

Plenty of staff still expect to get a pay rise this year. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 27 Jun 2023
New Zealand workers have lost a little faith in the nation’s resilient labour market, with growing pessimism about the future availability of jobs. The Westpac McDermott Miller employment confidence survey showed the 1,560 respondents were still optimistic about the wider state of the labour market, which has seen persistently low unemployment and rapid wage growth, with the headline index falling 3.9 points to 105.6, its lowest level in two years. The current conditions index fell 7.9 points to 112.2, while the employment expec...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 27, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Law & Regulation

Entain offers $100m for online gambling monopoly

The betting agency is trying not to spook the political horses.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Finance

Mark Hotchin property lawsuit centres round a pool hall

The hearing is set down for the week.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
