TSB Bank chief Donna Cooper to leave in July

Donna Cooper says she is proud of the customer and product awards TSB has won. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 27 Jun 2023
TSB Bank chief executive Donna Cooper will leave the country’s seventh biggest lender by assets after five years in the job. Cooper joined the bank in July 2018, replacing long-serving managing director Kevin Murphy. She finishes on July 28, with chief financial officer Gordon Davison taking over the reins in the interim while the board seeks for a new CEO. “An incredibly busy five years has flown by quickly and I am proud of what TSB has achieved, as witnessed by the many customer and product awards gained by the bank in...
