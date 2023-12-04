Menu
News in Brief

NZ Super Fund appoints acting CEO
Paula Steed. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
Paula Steed has been appointed the NZ Superannuation Fund’s acting chief executive until a permanent CEO is found.The NZ Superannuation Fund announced in May that CEO Matt Whineray was leaving the $65 billion fund at the end of this year. Whineray spent 15 years with the Guardians of NZ Superannuation – the crown entity manager of the fund – and five of those years in the CEO seat. Steed joined the Guardians in July 2021 as strategy and shared services general manager, responsible for the Guardians’ strategic d...
Law & Regulation

CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer

Long-running legal battle comes to a hearing in Christchurch.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Infrastructure

US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound

Gentrack queries Koch-owned firm's win. DIA says there will be an 'off-ramp'. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:08am
